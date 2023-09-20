Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 33,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 55,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.93 target price on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

About Steppe Gold

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.48.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Articles

