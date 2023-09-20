STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2374 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

