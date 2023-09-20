STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2374 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
