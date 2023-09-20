Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.41

Substratum (SUB) traded up 93.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 243% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $18.41 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,923.52 or 0.99918645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00027737 USD and is down -23.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.