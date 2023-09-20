Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.