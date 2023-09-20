Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

