Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Daniel R. Omstead Buys 9,500 Shares

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,051.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:HQH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.60.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Further Reading
