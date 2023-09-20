Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Daniel R. Omstead Buys 9,500 Shares

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,051.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.