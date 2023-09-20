Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Purchases $152,160.00 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 12,000 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,510.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

