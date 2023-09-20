Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Purchases $152,160.00 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 12,000 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,510.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tekla Life Sciences Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.