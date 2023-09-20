TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.80

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.80 and traded as low as C$22.95. TELUS shares last traded at C$23.18, with a volume of 1,773,908 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24. The company has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.74.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.1890649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.83%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

