The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Aaron’s Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 108,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

