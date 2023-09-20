The Clorox Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

