Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.51. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trans-Lux had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

