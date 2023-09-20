TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.61 and traded as low as C$12.44. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 573,843 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4296591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About TransAlta



TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

