Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 33,375 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $202,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,928,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,985,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $253,150.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $628,150.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO remained flat at $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 134,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

