Ultra (UOS) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $48.81 million and $790,581.16 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,091.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.00798011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00115985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 342,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14393069 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $713,813.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.