Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.54

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.54 and traded as low as $83.99. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 13,854 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.