Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.54

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.54 and traded as low as $83.99. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 13,854 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 24.89%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
