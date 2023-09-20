Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $111,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

VEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,112. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

