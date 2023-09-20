Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) is Integris Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $511,881,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,173. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

