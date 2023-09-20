Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.83. 287,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,511. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

