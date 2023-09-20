Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $137.37. 80,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,268. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
