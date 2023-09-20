Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. 2,646,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,834. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.