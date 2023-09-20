Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,124 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.24. 734,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,407. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

