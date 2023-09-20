Velas Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Velas has a market cap of $22.26 million and $878,364.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,500,982,774 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,982,771 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.