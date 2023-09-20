Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.52. 335,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

