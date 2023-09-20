Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.99. The stock had a trading volume of 262,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

