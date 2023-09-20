Walker Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE GBAB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,825. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
