Walker Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 234,116 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 72,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,509. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.