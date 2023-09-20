Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,495. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.