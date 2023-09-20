Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,175,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

