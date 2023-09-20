Williams Financial LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,700 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 762,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 534,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 70,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

