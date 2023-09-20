Williams Financial LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Williams Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 0.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,030. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average is $277.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.