Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,236,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 691,376 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZNTL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

