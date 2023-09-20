ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Up 0.8%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.86. 113,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 38,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

ZOZO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

