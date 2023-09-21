4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,749.15

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,749.15 ($58.83) and traded as high as GBX 5,110 ($63.30). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,990 ($61.81), with a volume of 14,340 shares.

4imprint Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,897.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,751.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,828.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,474.45%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

