A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

