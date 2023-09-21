ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $612,495.23

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $612,495.23 and approximately $124.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,650.22 or 1.00020936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000653 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $142.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.