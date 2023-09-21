Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $987,274.68 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,636.39 or 1.00021070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

