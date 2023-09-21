Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,797,998.45 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 6,917,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $12,797,998.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,859,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,440,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 37,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.08. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 131.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. Research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.