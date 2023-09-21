Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ: ALPN):

9/13/2023 – Alpine Immune Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Alpine Immune Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Alpine Immune Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Alpine Immune Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Alpine Immune Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Alpine Immune Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 87,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,281. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 130,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

