ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 64,702 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

