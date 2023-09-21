Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.41

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.41 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 48.60 ($0.60). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58), with a volume of 82,637 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4,602.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

