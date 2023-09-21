American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CEO Sells $9,902,068.10 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,570,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anant Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.2 %

AEL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 516,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,042. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

