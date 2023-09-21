Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 783,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.