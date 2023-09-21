Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $51.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.