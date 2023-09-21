Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 403.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of AQST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 313,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

