Auckland International Airport Limited (AIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 24th.
Auckland International Airport Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99.
About Auckland International Airport
