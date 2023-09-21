AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.95 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share.

AutoZone Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,504.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,510.74.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,750.72.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

