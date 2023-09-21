AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.95 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,504.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,510.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AutoZone by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,750.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

