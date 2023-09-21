Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.25 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $182.37 million and $3.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.08 or 0.05964363 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,737,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,317,073 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

