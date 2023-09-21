Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.83

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.83 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 233.20 ($2.89). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.85), with a volume of 16,803 shares changing hands.

Belvoir Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Belvoir Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises, as well as residential letting and sale activities.

