Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00098225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.